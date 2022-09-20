Included in the Wayzata police reports for August were these incidents:
Two missing persons; one missing animal; seven reports of missing or lost property; one motor vehicle crash involving person injury; seven motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; 14 fire alarms; six hazardous road conditions; 49 other medicals; four medical alarms, 17 wellbeing checks on adults; three wellbeing checks on a juvenile; one verbal domestic incident; 11 civil matters; three trespass warnings or orders; 30 reports of disturbances; 14 reports of suspicion; five miscellaneous juvenile problems; 29 driving complaints; 25 house or business checks; two verbal warnings for noise violations; 20 animal complaints or checks; 13 utility problems; 46 calls for public assistance; 15 business alarms; 15 home alarms and 22 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 104 citations, 166 verbal warnings and five written warnings.
Aug. 3 – A 54-year-old Robbinsdale male was arrested for drug possession on the 800 block of Lake Street.
Aug. 3 – A report of catalytic converters stolen resulting in a $3,173 loss on the 1700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 3 – A stolen purse resulting in a $1,375 loss on the 500 block of Lake Street. Car keys that were in the purse were later recovered.
Aug. 4 – A 37-year-old Orono female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a 0.24 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Bushaway Road and McGinty Road.
Aug. 4 – Theft of a wallet on the 700 block of Lake Street.
Aug. 5 – Theft of a wallet resulting in a $350 loss and unauthorized use of credit cards on the 200 block of Grove Lane.
Aug. 5 – A vehicle damaged by a pedestrian on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Aug. 7 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $300 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 8 – A 21-year-old Richfield male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the corner of Broadway Avenue and Lake Street East.
Aug. 9 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $90 loss on the 200 block of Charles Street in Long Lake.
Aug. 11 – An 18-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a 0.16 blood alcohol content test on the 600 block of Bushaway Raod.
Aug. 11 – Employee theft resulting in an $11,045 loss on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
Aug. 12 – Damage to property resulting in an $800 loss on the 1800 block of Symes Street in Long Lake.
Aug. 13 – A 37-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a 0.14 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Gleason Lake Road.
Aug. 13 – Theft of a front license plate on the 400 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
Aug. 15 – Theft of a cell phone resulting in a loss of $1,000 on the 300 block of Park Street East.
Aug. 16 – Theft of a fence resulting in a $20 loss on the 100 block of Brown Road in Long Lake.
Aug. 17 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 300 block of Russell Lane in Long Lake.
Aug. 17 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $300 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 20 – Damage to property after eggs were thrown at a vehicle resulting in a $500 loss near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Gleason Lake Road.
Aug. 24 – A 25-year-old Bloomington male was arrested for domestic assault, violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and damage to property on the 800 block of Rice Street.
Aug. 24 – Theft by swindle resulting in an $8,000 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 28 – An 18-year-old Spring Park female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the corner of Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
Aug. 31 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $5,000 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street.
