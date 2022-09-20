Included in the Wayzata police reports for August were these incidents:

Two missing persons; one missing animal; seven reports of missing or lost property; one motor vehicle crash involving person injury; seven motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; 14 fire alarms; six hazardous road conditions; 49 other medicals; four medical alarms, 17 wellbeing checks on adults; three wellbeing checks on a juvenile; one verbal domestic incident; 11 civil matters; three trespass warnings or orders; 30 reports of disturbances; 14 reports of suspicion; five miscellaneous juvenile problems; 29 driving complaints; 25 house or business checks; two verbal warnings for noise violations; 20 animal complaints or checks; 13 utility problems; 46 calls for public assistance; 15 business alarms; 15 home alarms and 22 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 104 citations, 166 verbal warnings and five written warnings.

Wayzata Police Logo
Buy Now

Tags

Load comments