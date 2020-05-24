Ryan Lindberg

The Wayzata High graduate has been named MIAC honorable mention in men’s basketball. Lindberg helped the Tommies win the league championship with a 19-1 record. He played for coach Bryan Schnettler at Wayzata High, graduating in 2017.

Jack Jenson

Jenson, a Southwest Christian Academy graduate, has been named third-team All-MIAC in men’s basketball. Jenson played forward for the Bethel University team.

Riley Miller

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High graduate has been named second-team all-conference by the MIAC men’s basketball coaches. Miller, who plays for the league champion University of St. Thomas team is a sophomore.

Shae Olsen

Olsen, a 6-foot forward from Wayzata, has been named Most Improved Player for the College of St. Benedict women’s basketball team. She had a high scoring night of 12 points in a game against St. Olaf.

Colin Schmidt

The former Wayzata High hockey standout recently complete his first varsity season with Division I Union College in New York. This was a building year for the team, which posted an overall record of 8-25-4. Schmidt is a 6-4, 225-pound forward, who played his high school hockey for Wayzata coach Pat O’Leary.

Maxwell Zimmer

Zimmer, a Wayzata High graduate and Medina resident, recently completed his career with the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team. He competed in 21 games this season, scoring eight goals as the Badgers posted an overall record of 14-20-2. For his four-year career with the Badgers, Zimmer had 45 points on 19 goals and 26 assists. Zimmer was twice All-Lake Conference while playing for Wayzata High coach Pat O’Leary.

