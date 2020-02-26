Adam Biewen

The Armstrong High senior guard scored 17 points to lead the Falcons in a 66-61 boys basketball win over Wayzata Feb. 19 at the Armstrong gym.

Mara Braun

The Wayzata sophomore guard scored 28 points in an 84-41 non-conference girls basketball victory over the Moorhead Spuds.

Ben Dexheimer

Top-seeded Blake School won its Section 6AA boys hockey opener 9-1 over Hopkins Feb. 20 with Dexheimer scoring a hat trick.

Reece Gardner

Wayzata’s sophomore defenseman had two assists Feb. 20 in a 5-4 overtime playoff loss to the Edina Hornets at Braemar Arena.

Camden Heide

Heide scored 19 points Feb. 18 in the Wayzata High boys basketball team’s 77-46 Lake Conference victory over Minnetonka.

Jake Keller

Keller had a goal and an assist in the Wayzata High boys hockey team’s 5-4 overtime playoff loss to Edina Feb. 20 at Braemar Arena.

Benhur Solomon

Solomon played one of his best games of the season, scoring 15 points in the Armstrong High boys basketball team’s 66-61 win over Wayzata Feb. 19. The victory should give the Falcons a No. 2 playoff seed.

Annika Stewart

The Wayzata High girls basketball team won a Lake decision over Edina, 73-54, Feb. 21, with Stewart scoring 25 points.

Grace Treanor

The Wayzata High senior will graduate this spring as one of the top gymnasts in Trojan history. She placed second on the balance beam in the State Class AA Meet Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. In the all-around standings, Treanor earned eight place with a 37.400 score.

