Adam Biewen
The Armstrong High senior guard scored 17 points to lead the Falcons in a 66-61 boys basketball win over Wayzata Feb. 19 at the Armstrong gym.
Mara Braun
The Wayzata sophomore guard scored 28 points in an 84-41 non-conference girls basketball victory over the Moorhead Spuds.
Ben Dexheimer
Top-seeded Blake School won its Section 6AA boys hockey opener 9-1 over Hopkins Feb. 20 with Dexheimer scoring a hat trick.
Reece Gardner
Wayzata’s sophomore defenseman had two assists Feb. 20 in a 5-4 overtime playoff loss to the Edina Hornets at Braemar Arena.
Camden Heide
Heide scored 19 points Feb. 18 in the Wayzata High boys basketball team’s 77-46 Lake Conference victory over Minnetonka.
Jake Keller
Keller had a goal and an assist in the Wayzata High boys hockey team’s 5-4 overtime playoff loss to Edina Feb. 20 at Braemar Arena.
Benhur Solomon
Solomon played one of his best games of the season, scoring 15 points in the Armstrong High boys basketball team’s 66-61 win over Wayzata Feb. 19. The victory should give the Falcons a No. 2 playoff seed.
Annika Stewart
The Wayzata High girls basketball team won a Lake decision over Edina, 73-54, Feb. 21, with Stewart scoring 25 points.
Grace Treanor
The Wayzata High senior will graduate this spring as one of the top gymnasts in Trojan history. She placed second on the balance beam in the State Class AA Meet Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. In the all-around standings, Treanor earned eight place with a 37.400 score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.