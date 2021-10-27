Thursday, October 28
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA COMMUNITY TREE MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: This will be a follow up meeting about the tree preservation ordinance. Join to discuss and help city leaders determine if and what potential changes are necessary to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment of the community.
Friday, October 29
OPENING - ARTS OF THE HOLIDAYS SHOW AND SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
Info: A curated collection of unique art and fine craft items selected for character and value – ideal for holiday giving. The Arts of the Holidays Show and Sale will feature nearly 100 artists. Find original gifts and support local artists and arts education. Arts of the Holidays will be open through Dec. 23. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/2021-arts-of-the-holidays-show-and-sale.
HALLOWEEN AT THE LAKE
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth
Info: Halloween at the Lake brings together the Plymouth Parks and Recreation, Police Department, and Fire Department, featuring first responder vehicles for children to view, as well as treats and family-friendly fun. Costumes are encouraged.
Saturday, October 30
BOO BASH DASH
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: South of the Great Lawn at the Promenade, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: The Boo Bash Dash invites costumed runners out for a morning of racing and fun. Runners have their choice of four runs, which will all start on Lake Street: a 10K race beginning 9 a.m., a 5K race beginning 9:15 a.m., a competitive 1-mile run beginning 10:30 a.m. and a 1-mile family fun run beginning 10:40 a.m. Families are also invited to participate in the Pumpkin Derby, which will be 11 a.m. at the Pavilion near the Great Lawn. For more information and to register for the running events and derby, visit BooBashDash.WayzataChamber.com.
BOO BLAST CELEBRATION
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: All around Wayzata
Info: Following the Boo Bash Dash, celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at retail shops around Wayzata. Families can enjoy in-store activities, specials and goodies for the little ones. Dress the kids up and start and stop wherever you’d like. Participating merchants will have a trick-or-treat sign in the windows of their store or restaurant.
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Plymouth.
Info: Free. Face coverings are encouraged.
Monday, November 1
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, November 2
ELECTION DAY - WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD
Wednesday, November 3
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, November 4
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
