Thursday, June 23

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

HAMMER’S REACH FOR RALPH BENEFIT

When: 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Quincy Hall,1325 Quincy St. NE., Minneapolis

Info: Reach for Ralph is Hammer’s annual summer fundraiser. Guests are invited to help make a difference to the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Enjoy a buffet dinner, auctions and games and be inspired by stories of people who are supported by Hammer and Northeast Residence. For more info and to buy tickets, visit hammer.org/reach-for-ralph-2022.

Friday, June 24

WINDWARD FESTIVAL 2022

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Lake Minnetonka, 1100 Eastman Lane and 456 Arlington Circle, Wayzata

Info: Join Wayzata Sailing on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. There will be food and live music from Nicholas David. Proceeds benefit Wayzata Sailing’s community programming and adventures. For more information and to buy tickets, vist windwardfest.org.

Saturday, June 25

WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: Established in 2004, the Wayzata Art Experience provides a two-day celebration of art, music, food and fun for all ages. For more info, visit artexperience.wayzatachamber.com.

MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH 5K WALK/RUN

When: Race begins at 8 a.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Racers, walkers and families are welcome to participate in the event, which supports the production of Music in Plymouth. Registration and more information is available at active.com/orgs/music-in-plymouth-5k

Sunday, June 26

Monday, June 27

SUMMER BEACH SERIES - WATER SKI SHOW

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: The beachfront show presented by the Shockwaves Shakopee-Prior Lake Water Ski Team will feature music, colorful costumes, pyramids, jumps and more. Viewers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets or picnic dinners. Kettle corn and lemonade will be available for purchase, as well as treats from the Kona Ice food truck. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov.

Tuesday, June 28

PLYMOUTH SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

Wednesday, June 29

WAYZATA ROTARY

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE FREE & EASY BAND

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

Thursday, June 30

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This free event geared toward preschool- and elementary-age children provides an opportunity to participate in a festive Independence Day-themed parade. Participants are encouraged to bring bikes, trikes and wagons to decorate before marching around the Hilde. Live music by the Teddy Bear Band will take place after the conclusion of the parade. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov.

