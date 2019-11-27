As the west metro deals with the aftermath of this season’s first wallop of snow, Wayzata officials are reminding residents and visitors of the city’s snow removal and restricted parking rules.
If snow accumulation is 2 inches or more before 8 p.m., snow-parking regulations go into effect 2 a.m. the next morning. At that time, snow plowing will begin and any vehicles parked on unplowed public streets will be tagged and/or towed.
If snow accumulation of 2 inches or more occurs after 8 p.m., snow-parking regulations go into effect 24 hours later at 2 a.m.
If there is an accumulation of snow after 8 p.m., plowing may occur. Cars parked on city streets will not be tagged, but cars may be plowed in.
Residents can visit wayzata.org or call 952-404-5369 after 8 p.m. to learn if a parking ban is in effect.
Residents can also sign up to receive parking ban alerts via email or text message by visiting the city’s website and going into the “Notify Me” link.
Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public work and city engineer, said the city has improved in planning ahead for snowstorms over the years as weather forecasting technology has become more accurate.
“We’ve gotten better at it over the years. … For example, we know that this one tonight is going to start at probably 7 and carry on through the next morning,” Kelly said Tuesday, Nov. 26. “We’re planning that we’ll come in at 2 a.m. tonight and start plowing and carry through into the morning – and by the time we’re done plowing, the snow will be done.”
The city also worked Tuesday to pre-treat streets with a saline solution that helps keep snow from sticking to the road. As the city crews plow the streets, a mixture of salt and sand is spread to prevent ice from forming.
Kelly said the mixture the city uses is primarily sand because it is more environmentally friendly than using only salt.
“We’re one of the few communities where everything drains directly to the lake, and we have to be a little overly cautious as to how we do our snowplowing and treatment of the streets,” Kelly said, noting that the sloping streets into downtown and toward the lake are another factor the city officials have to take into account.
For Lake Street, the city recently changed its snow removal technique. Plows will move all snow to the south side of the street rather than to the center turn lane, which is what the city has done in the past. Kelly said motorists should not park on the south side of Lake Street when they see that snow has been plowed there. Once the city crews remove the snow, people can go back go parking there, Kelly said.
Wayzata officials are reminding residents to keep their driveway and the sidewalks close to their home clear of snow. When clearing driveways, residents are asked to follow several practices:
• Do not to shovel, plow or blow snow into the street or across the street. Snow removed from a resident’s driveway should remain on their property.
• Keep mailboxes clear to ensure delivery.
• If it is likely that streets will be plowed on a collection day, place garbage and recycling containers 5 feet back in the driveway.
• If your schedule allows, wait until the street is plowed before shoveling to the end of the driveway. Shovel the snow to the “downstream” side of the driveway. This prevents snow from being plowed back into the driveway.
The Wayzata Fire Department also asks residents to ensure fire hydrants near their yards remain clear of ice and snow and are easily visible in case of an emergency.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about snowplow safety. Children should be warned to stay away from snow piled at the curb and to not build forts in the piles. Children should also be reminded to stay at least 20 feet from the end of the driveway as snowplows clear the street.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.