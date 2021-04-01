Wayzata Together.jpg

Nate Leding is launching a new community magazine, Wayzata Together. The free magazine will be mailed to city residents and businesses monthly beginning in May. An e-magazine will also be available at WayzataTogether.com. The magazine has also launched a clothing line featuring hats, shirts and sweatshirts.

Leding grew up in the community and serves as an officer with the Wayzata American Legion. He has also served as chair of the Wayzata Heritage Preservation board and as a board member with the Wayzata Historical Society. 

Leding said support from local businesses is key to launching this publication and that the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental to the magazine’s launch.

“This publication will serve the residents of Wayzata with features on community members, local photography, recipes, resources and information,” he said. “We thank the local businesses, the backbone of this community, for supporting this local publication.”

