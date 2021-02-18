The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has named three students from the Wayzata School District as winners of its 2021 essay competition.
The annual essay competition is designed to recognize outstanding research and writing talent among middle school students while promoting their enthusiasm for American history.
Wayzata West Middle School student Grace Li was awarded first place at the state level for grade 8, Wayzata Central Middle School student Aaratrika Mondal was awarded first place at the state level for grade 7 and Wayzata West Middle School student Tahmid Reza was awarded first place at the chapter level for grade 6.
Students were invited to compose essays inspired by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. On March 5, 1770, five Massachusetts Bay colonists were killed in a conflict with British soldiers on King Street in Boston. The conflict outraged people across the 13 American colonies and proved to be a pivotal event leading to the American Revolution. Students were challenged to imagine that they were colonists living in Boston at the time and to describe their family’s discussion after witnessing the horrific events of that day.
To learn more, visit DAR.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.