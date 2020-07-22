Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to another term.
Willcox, who announced the news during the July 21 Wayzata City Council meeting, said that after 12 years as mayor it was time for new leadership and fresh ideas.
Willcox was elected to the Wayzata City Council in 2004 and was elected mayor in 2008. He was subsequently re-elected for two additional four-year terms.
“It has been a wonderful honor to have been able to help lead the city through this past decade," Willcox said. "Wayzata is a remarkable place. It is a small town but with many big city attributes. We are fortunately blessed with particularly talented residents and business owners. They care deeply about this community and will ensure a very bright future.”
Filing opens Tuesday, July 28, for several local elections that will be on the ballot in the general election this fall. In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election.
