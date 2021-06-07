A Wayzata man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for conspiring to commit arson of a Minneapolis bank during last summer’s unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

According to court documents, Marc B. Gonzales, 30, and others intentionally set fire to a Wells Fargo Bank branch on May 28, 2020. Specifically, Gonzales poured gasoline from a red plastic canister onto the bank property while the surrounding crowd chanted, “Burn it down!” Gonzales admitted that he acted with the intent to accelerate the burning of the building.

The sentence from U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud, announced June 2, also includes three years of supervised release.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

