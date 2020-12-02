The Hennepin County Wayzata Library will host a pop-up community book sale through the end of the year.
The Friends of Wayzata Library, after thinking through the unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the two missed annual book sales, have found a way to provide the community with a book sale through the holidays.
The sale will use Hennepin County Library’s grab-and-go model. Some books have been donated and some have been withdrawn from the library collections. Payments will be on the honor system.
The library provides a hand-sanitizer pump at the front entrance and masks must be worn in the building.
The sale is in the southeast corner of the Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., and will be available during regular library hours through Dec. 31.
