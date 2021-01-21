The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program via Google Meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, called “Wayzata + The Modern Movement.” The program will explore the history of modern architecture in the Wayzata area from 1892 through 1970.
Wayzata and the 55391 zip code have long been regarded as a hotbed for modern design. Beginning as an anomaly with the completion of Frank Long’s “Squirrel’s Nest” cottage in 1892, modernism would soon proliferate throughout the community and the world. Two world wars later, it would become mainstream.
Wayzata Historical Society president Aaron Person will cover local connections to the global movement and work through the various design eras up to 1970, when the Dayton-Burnet house was completed. Works by famous architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Philip Johnson and Ralph Rapson will be included in the program.
Attendees must register for the program. A link is available at wayzatahistoricalsociety.org.
For questions, email info@wayzatahistoricalsociety.org or call 952-473-3631.
