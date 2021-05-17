The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, entitled “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.”
The program will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980. When resources became available for restoration of the steamboat, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer man-hours were spent bringing the Minnehaha back to its former glory. On May 25, 1996, the steamboat resumed passenger service to begin its second life on Lake Minnetonka. This year marks Minnehaha’s 115th birthday and is the 25th anniversary of its return to passenger service.
The program will be hosted online via Google Meets. A link for the program is available at wayzatahistoricalsociety.org. No registration is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.