The Wayzata Historical Society’s program “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats” will explore the history of the “streetcar boats” operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980, restored and returned to passenger service in 1996. (Submitted photo courtesy of the Wayzata Historical Society)

The Wayzata Historical Society will host it next program 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the community room at City Hall, 600 Rice St., Wayzata. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

The program, “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats,” will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. 

