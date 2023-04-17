The Wayzata Historical Society’s program “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats” will explore the history of the “streetcar boats” operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980, restored and returned to passenger service in 1996.(Submitted photo courtesy of the Wayzata Historical Society)
The Wayzata Historical Society will host it next program 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the community room at City Hall, 600 Rice St., Wayzata. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The program, “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats,” will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926.
Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980, restored and returned to passenger service in 1996. The Minnehaha operated on Lake Minnetonka continuously until 2019, when it lost access to the only launch ramp capable of getting it back in the water. Since then, it has been stored in a maintenance facility, continuing to receive care.
The streetcar steamboat Minnehaha is one of the most iconic symbols of Lake Minnetonka’s heritage, and one of only a few vessels in Minnesota listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Designed by Wayzata boat builder Royal Moore, Minnehaha and five other identical steamboats acted as an extension of the Twin City Rapid Transit streetcar system between 1906 and 1926. Together, they provided fast and reliable transportation for the residents of Lake Minnetonka. Then, in 1926, improved roads and better access to automobiles rendered the boats obsolete. Three of the boats, including Minnehaha, were scuttled (purposely sunk) north of Big Island that summer.
The wreck of Minnehaha was located by a local diver in 1979 and raised to the surface after a massive salvage effort the following year. When resources became available for its restoration, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer hours were spent bringing Minnehaha back to its former glory. Finally, on May 25, 1996, the steamboat triumphantly re-entered passenger service to begin its second life.
