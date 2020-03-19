A team of students from Wayzata High School won an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for their first-place finish in the state Academic WorldQuest competition, which was March 4 at the Mall of America.
The winning team includes Ammar Abojaib, Gerrit Seveveid, Aviral Asihana and Isabelle Martinez. The team’s teacher is Kelsey Blum.
Working together in teams of four, students were forced to think globally to answer a series of multiple-choice questions on international topics.
The team was set to travel next month to the nation’s capital for the national finals, which is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus.
The competition is organized by Global Minnesota, a nonprofit working to advance international understanding and engagement.
