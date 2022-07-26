Students from Wayzata High School recently received recognition for their outstanding performance in the Stock Market Game, a national interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12, managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit BestPrep.
Joe Burica, Vance Geraci and Carlos Moncayo, all students in business teacher Paul Kimbler’s class, took first place in the Minnesota High School Division of the Stock Market Game.
The students worked in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio. Each team had access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings. Students monitored their portfolio throughout the session and determined when to buy, sell or hold investments.
“The Stock Market Game is an excellent tool for real-world learning because students are actually engaging in the stock market in real time,” said BestPrep Program Manager Stephanie Musgrove. “Students see and understand the effect of the financial choices they make, allowing them to make connections to factors that impact the market. This is an invaluable skill they learn and knowledge that will benefit them long-term.”
Students and teachers celebrated at an awards ceremony in May in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.