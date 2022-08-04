Bethany Yu (second from left) and other students enjoy a Washington Nationals baseball game during their trip to Washington, D.C. for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour.(Submitted photo)
Each year, Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association sponsors a high school student for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. The trip resumed this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic and included Bethany Yu, a junior from Wayzata High School.
The Youth Tour offers an all-expenses-paid, six-day trip for a high school junior or senior. Yu was one of 36 Minnesotan students, joining 1,900 others from across the country. On the journey, students met with federal legislators representing Minnesota to learn about different issues affecting cooperatives around the U.S.
Students stayed busy throughout the week, meeting in the hotel lobby early every morning and heading out for a nonstop day of museums, monuments and learning about the U.S. government and American history. A day was also spent at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Rally and a day on Capitol Hill.
Yu said she enjoyed learning about the history of co-ops and how they allowed rural areas to grow, since it’s not something typically covered in-depth in school curriculum.
“The D.C. Youth Tour is an amazing opportunity to learn new things [and] grow as a person. ... There is so much opportunity for learning on the Youth Tour. On this trip one will meet many unique people who will open your eyes to a world much bigger than your own. With the many activities provided there is never a dull moment and there is something for everyone to enjoy,” Yu said. “Another opportunity on this trip is one to enact change. There is time to speak to and connect with representatives from your state which is really cool.”
Applications for next year’s Youth Tour will open in mid-October. The student’s parent or guardian must be a Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association member to be eligible.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County.
