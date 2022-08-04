a204CO_YouthTour.jpg

Bethany Yu (second from left) and other students enjoy a Washington Nationals baseball game during their trip to Washington, D.C. for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour. (Submitted photo)

Each year, Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association sponsors a high school student for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. The trip resumed this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic and included Bethany Yu, a junior from Wayzata High School.

The Youth Tour offers an all-expenses-paid, six-day trip for a high school junior or senior. Yu was one of 36 Minnesotan students, joining 1,900 others from across the country. On the journey, students met with federal legislators representing Minnesota to learn about different issues affecting cooperatives around the U.S.

Tags

Load comments