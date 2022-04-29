Wayzata High School senior Erin Sitrin is planning a panel discussion that will include political experts and officials representing federal, state and local government.
Sitrin will host and moderate the Youth Engagement Panel, which will be 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the new Greenway Pavilion, 5164 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth, which is within walking distance from Wayzata High School.
According to the student, the panel discussion will focus on various issues that are important to young people, with a focus on the importance of civic engagement and how young adults can make a difference.
“I feel my generation has been shaped by politics and social issues in a way that hasn’t been seen in decades. The sense of responsibility is strong among many of us,” Sitrin said. “We want to make things better, and learning how to make a difference is key.”
The panel will include U.S. House Rep. Dean Phillips, State Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, State Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University.
In addition to the discussion, free food will be available.
Sitrin is a member of the National Honor Society at Wayzata High. She is also a Youth Civic Engagement Fellow for the League of Women Voters. As part of her National Honor Society senior project, this event aligns with her passions for politics, public policy and community engagement.
