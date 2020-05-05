With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to conduct online learning and social distancing rules limiting activities outside the home, many students have been left wondering how to spend their newly acquired free time.
For one Wayzata High School freshman, the pandemic presented the opportunity to lend a helping hand to medical professionals in need of face masks that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.
Sanjana Basava said she has made more than 100 masks for local hospitals and senior care facilities in her first two weeks of learning how to sew and craft the cloth masks.
Basava said she got the idea from an email sent by leaders of the high school’s Club Y.E.S. youth service program. The group has had to cancel most of its projects at community partner service sites and has instead turned to activities that can be safely done by students from home.
“I saw that making masks was one of them and I really wanted to give back to my community during a time like this,” the student said.
With help from her mom, Basava was able to connect with local nonprofit organizations – including Swaravedika and the Indian Association of Minnesota – which are sending materials to community members so that they can sew masks for the organizations to distribute.
“I wanted to join the effort,” Basava said.
The student said an instructional video guided her through the steps to make the masks using her mom’s sewing machine. She has been able to craft standard cotton cloth masks as well as masks with a filter pocket for medical professionals.
“There was a bit of a learning curve to it,” she said, “It was pretty slow at first, but then once I started making more it got easier.”
Basava said she hopes her actions will inspire other students – whether they’re part of the student club or not – to give some of their time to help in whatever small way they can while the pandemic keeps them at home.
“Before I started making these masks, I was really looking to have hobbies that are more productive than just watching TV all day,” she said. “I found that making masks was also a really great way to pass time – I’ll put in some earbuds and listen to music while I work. It’s also helped relieve the stress of all this distancing learning.”
Basava was recently among the Wayzata High School students recognized in a Club Y.E.S. virtual awards celebration for student volunteers, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/2ySDTXr.
