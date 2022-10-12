Wayzata High School senior Arreh Jain has been selected as one of the final delegates from Minnesota to participate in the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, which will be held in October as a one-week long virtual event in conjunction with the Norman E. Borlaug Dialogue, the premier international symposium on global food security.
Participating high school students conduct research on a country and a topic of their choice related to key global food security, agricultural and sustainability issues. The research includes evidence-based solutions and recommendations on ways to solve world food hunger, which they present in a short speech and small group roundtable discussions with a panel of statewide experts. The papers are evaluated by the World Food Prize Board of Reviewers. These experts competitively select top high school students from each Regional Youth Institute as delegates to the Global Youth Institute.
In his research, Jain advocates for a renewable energy-based solution aimed at solving the world hunger crisis by improving overall food availability. He focuses on solar, wind or biomass powered storages. His solution proposes ways to provide productivity and sustainability through technology while minimizing damage of harvested crops from extreme weather conditions by making use of natural solar energy, wind power and biomass. This is meant to improve the overall yield bringing moments that matter for farmers. Jain noted that his research paper analyzes the food insecurity problems and provides mechanisms for food safety in India, however the solution is applicable to other parts of the globe.
Like the previous few years, this year’s Global Youth Institute will be held virtually. During the international symposium, around 300 high school student delegates representing various U.S. states and 10 countries will have the opportunity to interact with a diverse group of internationally renowned World Food Prize laureates and leaders in nutrition, agriculture, technology and international development. The participants present their research paper before a panel of experts. They deepen their understanding of global problems and solutions by participating in an interactive group project focused on global food security challenges and attend workshops where they learn from leaders on issues related to food security, agriculture, climate change and sustainability.
Jain will receive a Global Youth Institute delegate certificate and is now eligible to participate in the 2023 USDA Wallace-Carver Fellowship program and Borlaug-Ruan International Internship program in January.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.