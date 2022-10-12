Wayzata High School senior Arreh Jain has been selected as one of the final delegates from Minnesota to participate in the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, which will be held in October as a one-week long virtual event in conjunction with the Norman E. Borlaug Dialogue, the premier international symposium on global food security.

a213CO_WorldFoodPrize.jpeg

Arreh Jain (Submitted photo)

Participating high school students conduct research on a country and a topic of their choice related to key global food security, agricultural and sustainability issues. The research includes evidence-based solutions and recommendations on ways to solve world food hunger, which they present in a short speech and small group roundtable discussions with a panel of statewide experts. The papers are evaluated by the World Food Prize Board of Reviewers. These experts competitively select top high school students from each Regional Youth Institute as delegates to the Global Youth Institute.

