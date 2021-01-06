Wayzata High School student Aayush Goud was selected as one of the final delegates from Minnesota to participate in the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, which was in October as a two-week long virtual event in conjunction with the Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium.
In order to be considered for participation, students researched a topic affecting the global food system and proposed an evidence-based solution to improve the lives of families living within that particular country. Students were selected to attend the conference by presenting their solutions at a regional youth institute or through an at-large selection process.
Goud said his research paper focused on an agrivoltaic system that could be used to further agriculture in India while producing more green energy. The concept proposes a dual use of land for solar energy production and plant cultivation in order to improve overall production.
This year’s Global Youth Institute was held virtually for the first time in 26 years. During the international symposium, 215 high school students representing 27 U.S. states and 10 countries had the opportunity to interact with a diverse group of internationally renowned World Food Prize laureates and leaders in nutrition, agriculture, technology and international development.
Goud will receive a Global Youth Institute delegate certificate and is now eligible to participate in the 2021 Wallace-Carver Fellowship program and Borlaug-Ruan International Internship program in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.