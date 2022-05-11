Jack Ross, a graduating senior at Wayzata High School, has been named one of 620 semifinalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,000 candidates around the country expected to graduate from high schools this year.
Inclusion in the scholars program, now in its 58th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas: academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished students. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class. Each year Scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
A distinguished panel of educators reviewed the submissions and selected 620 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized in late June with an online National Recognition Program.
