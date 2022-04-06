Wayzata High School student Adhvaith Sridhar earned an award for a project he presented as part of the 85th annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair.

Middle and high school students from 70 schools across the state competed in the March 20-31 event, which invited qualifying students who had advanced from earlier regional science and engineering fairs. 

Sridhar earned the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair Award for his Immune System Innovation project, which explores a new era of immunology research by characterizing cell populations most impacted by normal microbial exposure for preclinical research and healthcare treatment development success.

The award recognizes Minnesota’s top high school projects. With the win, Sridhar will compete May 7-13 in Atlanta at the International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest pre-college science competition.

At this year’s Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair, 38 companies and organizations awarded more than $15,000 in cash prizes as well as other opportunities. During a virtual award ceremony March 30, keynote speaker and the new dean of the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs Dr. Nisha Botchwey addressed students, encouraging them to “please continue along this path of curiosity, of wanting to know what makes something work and how to improve it. And, perhaps more importantly, sharing your results with your friends, neighbors and the entire world, so your efforts will have positive impacts on our society.”

To see a full list of awards, visit mnmas.org.

