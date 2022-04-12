Wayzata High School student Adhvaith Sridhar was recently chosen to compete in the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.
Sridhar and 70 other students from 22 schools showcased their original research in the North Central Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. The annual science, technology, engineering and mathematics research paper competition is for high school students in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The competition was hosted virtually March 20-31 by the Minnesota Academy of Science. The students studied hot water efficiency, developed prosthetics, tested oat flours and sought solutions to issues such as the effects of climate change on wildfire occurrence.
“This year’s JSHS participants demonstrated exceptional creativity and passion for scientific research,” said Program Manager Peter Park. “We are proud of their accomplishments and excited to see what they achieve in the future.”
Sridhar took fifth place for her research on immune system innovation, which explores the ushering in a new era of immunology research by characterizing cell populations most impacted by normal microbial exposure for preclinical research and healthcare treatment development success.
The North Central Regional event is one of dozens of regional symposia annually serving more than 10,000 students in the United States. Students advanced to this regional-level competition after evaluation by research paper review teams across Minnesota and the Dakotas.
The 2022 National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium will run April 20-23 as an in-person competition in Albuquerque, New Mexico, bringing together more than 200 high school students who qualify by submitting and presenting original scientific research papers in regional symposia. At the national level, students compete for scholarship awards.
