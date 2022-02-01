A Wayzata High School team took first place at the 2022 Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl after competing against 30 other teams from 17 high schools. The winning team – Matthew Chen, Emily Liu, Aneesh Swaminathan, Pramit Jagtap, Kevin Yang and coach Amanda Laden – will go on to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl this spring.(Submitted image)
A Wayzata High School team took first place at the 2022 Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl after competing against 30 other teams from 17 high schools.
The Minnesota Academy of Science hosted the Jan. 22 virtual event. Wayzata’s winning team – Emily Liu, Aneesh Swaminathan, Matthew Chen, Pramit Jagtap, and Kevin Yang – will go on to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl this spring.
During Science Bowl, students compete in teams to answer science and math questions. The virtual tournament runs in a fast-paced synchronous format, where team scores are compared to determine who advances to the next level of competition.
This year, students also had the opportunity to participate in a ‘Meet the Scientists’ event, where they could network and learn from Minnesotan science professionals.
The win marks Wayzata High School’s fifth straight Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl title. Another Wayzata High School team came in second place and a team from Minnetonka High School took third place. See full competition results at mnmas.org/science-bowl-results.
“My students and I enjoyed the ‘Meet the Scientists’ event which provided a fantastic opportunity to hear scientists’ perspectives,” Wayzata High School Science Bowl coach Amanda Laden said. “As far as the competition itself, students felt the heat as the difficulty of the rounds increased over time. They were challenged to rely on related knowledge for some of the questions if they didn’t directly know the answer. ... It was a thrilling day!”
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering interest in science, technology, engineering and math by sponsoring educational programs and events for students in elementary school through college.
