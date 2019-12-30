The Minnesota Council on Economic Education honored Wayzata High School teacher Kelsey Blum with the Rising Star in Economic Education Award at its annual EconFest celebration. The award, given Dec. 14 at St. Catherine University, recognizes newer teachers who show a commitment to economic education and professional growth.
“I love helping students realize how connected our world is through the global economy,” Blum said.“Students play a role in the global economy through their choices as consumers and impact lives across the globe with every purchase they make. It’s exciting to engage them in those conversations.”
Blum grew up in the small community of Ogilvie, , with a graduating class of 47 people and now teaches at one of the largest high schools in the state. After graduating from St. Olaf in 2010 with a degree in history and a concentration in American racial and multicultural studies, Blum went to work in schools in a variety of positions, including time as a Minnesota Reading Corps literacy tutor and as a special education paraprofessional. She pursued her teaching license and master’s degree in teaching from Hamline University. In 2013, she was hired at Wayzata High School.
“Ms. Blum’s innovative and creative lessons engage students and allow them to gain an understanding of how economics relates to their everyday lives,” said Colleen Gray, education director for the organization.
The council is a nonprofit organization housed at the University of Minnesota with a mission to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy.
For more information, visit mcee.umn.edu.
