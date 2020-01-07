Wayzata High School’s Compass Professional Studies program is in need of mentors for the spring semester.

Program organizers are looking for professionals to mentor students in the areas of business management/economics and cybersecurity/applied mathematics.

Mentors and students are expected to communicate electronically at least once a week and meet four to five times throughout the semester, which is February through May.

To learn more, visit wayzataschools.org/whs/academics/compass. Those who are interested can contact Miriam Lejonvarn at Miriam.Lejonvarn@wayzataschools.org or 763-745-6884.

