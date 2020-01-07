Wayzata High School’s Compass Professional Studies program is in need of mentors for the spring semester.
Program organizers are looking for professionals to mentor students in the areas of business management/economics and cybersecurity/applied mathematics.
Mentors and students are expected to communicate electronically at least once a week and meet four to five times throughout the semester, which is February through May.
To learn more, visit wayzataschools.org/whs/academics/compass. Those who are interested can contact Miriam Lejonvarn at Miriam.Lejonvarn@wayzataschools.org or 763-745-6884.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.