Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler was named the state’s 2021 Principal of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
Gengler, who has been a school administrator for 20 years and principal at Wayzata High for seven years, said he considers school culture to be his greatest responsibility and that culture is shaped by the school’s purpose. He said the school’s focus is that every student graduate is prepared for post-secondary success, regardless of race, class, gender or ability.
An initiative that has impacted many learners at the high school is Courageous Conversations. Gengler sought ways to amplify student and staff voices on a variety of issues both in and out of the school. The monthly meetings give students, teachers and staff an opportunity to see and hear each other in ways that break down communication barriers and the constraints of an academically packed class session.
Gengler has also fostered innovation and creativity by creating the WHS Hub. The student-focused web-based tool helps staff communicate, innovate and collaborate. WHS Hub was awarded a Local Government Innovation Award in 2019 by the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
