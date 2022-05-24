With strong finishes at the South of Cities Invitational Academic Learnament, several Wayzata High School quiz bowl teams proved worthy to play on a national stage. The teams will represent their school May 27-29 in the 271-team National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. Matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
Wayzata has attended the high school national tournament 17 times before. Most recently, in 2021, they entered seven teams, of which one made the playoffs and finished in eighth place.
Wayzata High will send seven teams to the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament. The A team will be captained by Emily Liu, who will be joined by Sam Buan, Samarth Ram and Nathan Wu. The B team will be captained by Anuk Dias, who will be joined by Pramit Jagtap, Leon Luo and Rick Qian. The C team will be captained by Ai Xing, who will be joined by Anurag Challagundla, Caden Cheng and Richard Lin. The D team will be captained by Cameron Weiner, who will be joined by Vennela Dupati, Nithin Mendu and Siddharth Salapaka. The E team will be captained by Adithi Varathan, who will be joined by Dennis Cui, Ritwik Gaur, Sarayu Goduguchinta and Hua Xing. The F team will be captained by Jack Ross and Ben Stras, who will be joined by Raghav Maddula, Kiran Sikka and Aadhya Subramanian. The G team will consist of Liam Buck, Abhinav Kamatgi, Michael Luo, Nithya Malisetti and Surya Subramaniam. The teams will be coached by Lucas Sun, who will be assisted by Nick Wahl.
