Quiz bowl teams from Wayzata High School will compete in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament.
The May 29-30 event will be hosted online. Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. Matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
This will be Wayzata’s 15th time attending the national tournament. Wayzata will send seven teams. The A team will be captained by Bryanna Shao, who will be joined by Amogh Kulkarni, Samarth Ram and Aneesh Swaminathan. The B team will be captained by Cece Shao, who will be joined by Sam Buan, Ashwin Halepet and Rick Qian. The C team will be captained by Nathan Wu, who will be joined by Ashmit Dutta, Leon Luo and Cameron Weiner. The D team will consist of Anuk Dias, Sidarth Gazula, Patrick Hagerty and Andrew Yang. The E team will be captained by Ai Xing, who will be joined by Sohum Bindra, Richard Gu and Vikrant Mahajan. The F team will be captained by Vennela Dupati, who will be joined by Dennis Cui, Nithin Mendu, Rani Mukherjee and Lea Wittman. The G team will be captained by Jahnavi Nayak, who will be joined by Prina Doshi, Sarayu Goduguchinta, Tunger Hong and Nivedha Ramaswamy. The teams will be coached by Lucas Sun, who will be assisted by Nick Wahl.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the competition at naqt.com/go/stats/11802.
