Wayzata High School math teacher William Skerbitz is among the 20 teachers selected to receive the 2020 Edyth May Sliffe Award.
The prize, given by the MAA American Mathematics Competitions, is awarded to middle and high school mathematics teachers across the nation for their work to motivate students through participation in mathematics competitions.
Every year, approximately 300,000 middle and high school students in more than 5,000 schools participate in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions, which are meant to increase interest in mathematics and to develop analytical problem-solving skills through participation in a challenging and dynamic competition.
“MAA AMC is delighted to recognize and support dedicated teachers like these who host our competitions, and most importantly, who encourage their students to develop their mathematical thinking in new ways beyond the classroom,” said MAA executive director Michael Pearson. “It is my pleasure to recognize the work and accomplishments of the 2020 Edyth May Sliffe Award winners.”
