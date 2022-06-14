“If Given The Chance,” a six-minute film written by performed by AJ Troup, is being released to mark June 19, which is both Fathers Day and Juneteenth. “At its core, this is a video of hope, because my son is my own happy ending,” Troup said.
AJ Troup, a 2010 Wayzata High School graduate now living in Los Angeles as an actor and filmmaker, is getting the word out about his new short film “If Given The Chance.”
The six-minute film written and performed by Troup is being released June 19, which is both Fathers Day and Juneteenth. Troup calls the piece “truly an intersection of fatherhood and liberation.”
“This Father’s Day will be my first, as my beautiful baby boy is just 12 weeks old; while I’m so proud of the father I am, Father’s Day has previously been complicated because of my own experience. So, just like Junetheenth is about liberation, this Father’s Day I’ve been liberated from my previous relationship with the holiday by my son.”
In a raw, in-depth monologue, Troup dives into his personal journey of being raised by a single white mother as a young Black boy in Minnesota and what he would say to his father who made the choice to be absent from his life.
“At its core, this is a video of hope, because my son is my own happy ending,” Troup said, calling the short film his attempt “to celebrate all my fellow Black fathers who were and are present. We as Black men are breaking the outdated misconception and stereotype that Black fathers are not present for their children. I want to redefine Father’s Day in our culture and call attention to the many loving, present, caregiving and nurturing Black fathers in America who are setting great examples for their children. Finally, this piece is a stark reminder of just how crucial the role of a father is in creating a supportive, compassionate and loving home. We all deserve to have that in our life, and I’m thankful to give that gift to my son. I know that I’m not the only one to have felt what I’ve felt – I am just one, here to tell my story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.