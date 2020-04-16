Like many inventions, the Pikup app was created to help solve a problem.
Bharat Pulgam, a 2017 Wayzata High School graduate, was walking back from class one cold winter night through the University of Minnesota campus when he received a text from a friend.
“He asked if I could grab something from Chipotle on my way home,” he said.
After agreeing, Pulgam arrived with an extra burrito for his friend, only to find a few other friends upset that he hadn’t asked if they wanted anything.
“That’s when we had the idea,” Pulgam said.
What if there was a way to pair a person who needed something from a store with someone who was already headed there anyway, the group wondered.
“We could help get people what they needed and also build a stronger community in the process,” Pulgam said.
The students quickly got to work developing an app that could be used to connect neighbors. The founders of the app include Pulgam, Mounds View High School graduate Sam Lerdahl and two other Wayzata High grads, Ashley Klein and Josh Chang.
In July 2018, the team was selected for the Techstars-Target retail accelerator program, a four-month incubator designed to teach early-stage startups how to launch products to market and start the fundraising process.
The team began beta testing their app (which was then called Runerra) with students at the university and partnered with retailers like Target, Caribou Coffee and Qdoba.
After finding early success, the students dropped out of school to focus on the app full time and expanded to campuses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This past winter the team rebranded and changed the name of the app from Runerra to Pikup.
The app is free to use for consumers (they only pay for the items they’re purchasing), so revenue is generated from participating businesses. And when businesses were forced to temporarily close last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind Pikup had to shift their focus.
“Overnight, we went from quickly growing to dead in our tracks,” Pulgam said.
With businesses and schools closed and people told to limit their trips outside their homes, Pulgam reached out to his neighbors in Maple Grove. He posted on the Nextdoor social networking app to see if anyone in his neighborhood would be interested in downloading Pikup so that people could help each other get food and items from businesses that were still open.
“We got 40-50 people within the first week on the app. We realized that we could get neighborhoods to come together on this platform,” he said.
The Pikup team then began finding other neighborhoods where the app could be used, especially during a pandemic where older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk of serious illness from the virus and put themselves at greater risk every time they leave their home.
“It went from, ‘This could be a cool tool for college students’ to ‘This is necessary for people to really help one another,’” Pulgam said.
As of April 7, there are more than 60 neighborhoods in the Twin Cities area that have signed on to use Pikup.
Users of the app are notified if someone in their neighborhood is out or planning a trip to a certain store so that others are able to submit requests for items. Users pay through the app and shoppers, depending on the store, can earn rewards like gift cards from participating businesses.
“The whole idea is that instead of using a delivery service or instead of having to go yourself, we can find someone nearby that’s going there and save you time, save you money and get you what you need in a faster, friendlier way,” Pulgam said.
To download the app, visit trypikup.com/getstarted. To learn about creating a verified Pikup group or neighborhood, visit trypikup.com/groups.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.