Wayzata High School is planning for two days of events celebrating the Class of 2020 that are meant to keep families safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is inviting all graduating seniors to come to Wayzata High School Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, to receive their diplomas personally.
According to Principal Scott Gengler, the school stadium and field will be used to conduct a diploma distribution and celebration for each graduate.
An alphabetized schedule will be used to minimize traffic flow and maintain a safe environment for families and school staff members.
District officials are asking that graduates and their families arrive in one car since only members of the senior’s immediate family will be allowed inside the stadium and on the field for viewing and picture taking. The event will be streamed live via Facebook for extended family members to watch.
Professional photographers from Lifetouch Studios will be present to take pictures of students receiving their diploma and celebrating the event. Photographs will be provided digitally to families at no cost.
A virtual graduation ceremony is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Families will be sent an email Monday, June 29, with details for accessing the virtual ceremony.
In a letter detailing the event plans, Principal Gengler recognized that this wasn’t the celebration students originally had in mind.
“Seniors, we all realize this is not the ceremony that you had anticipated when you started your senior year,” Gengler wrote. “We will do everything we can to make these days as enjoyable and as memorable as possible to help celebrate your achievement.”
