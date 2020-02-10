Wayzata High School’s DECA team recently competed against students from neighboring high schools Orono, St. Louis Park, Hopkins. Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Southwest Christian Academy at the 2020 DECA district competition.
Overall, 114 members qualified for the state competition. Students competed in events in the areas of marketing, finance, business and entrepreneurship. Wayzata DECA finished with 28 first-place finishers, 21 second-place finishers, 18 third-place finishers and a total of 95 competitors called to stage. A dozen students were awarded with a top-test score medal with Avi Asthana and Sai Chelluri both finishing in the top four.
“I’m so proud of this year’s DECA students. It was rewarding to see all their hard work pay off,” said Kyle Jagerson, Wayzata DECA president.
“It’s really awesome to see this many members make the state competition, and I look forward to our next competition” said Spencer Mateega, vice president of communications for the team.
The state competition will be March 1-3 in Minneapolis, where the top four qualifiers in each event will move on to the 2020 International Career Development Conference April 29-May 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.
