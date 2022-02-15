Wayzata High School’s DECA team recently competed against students from neighboring high schools at the 2022 district competition. After competing virtually last year, students returned to meeting in person this year.
Overall, 106 Wayzata DECA members qualified for the state competition, with 47 section winners. Students competed in the areas of marketing, finance, business and entrepreneurship.
“I’m so proud and excited for the chapter members moving on to the state competition,” Wayzata DECA president Anna Winkel said. “They all dedicated themselves to their projects and put in countless hours of hard work.”
The members who won at the district competition will compete at the state conference in March in downtown Minneapolis. If they win at state, they will get the chance to fly to Atlanta in April to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference, which will host more than 10,000 students from nine countries.
“It was fun to see our members have the opportunity to compete live this year at our district competition. They all worked hard, gained valuable life-skills and did extremely well,” Wayzata DECA advisor Paul Kimbler said. “I am excited to see them move on to the next level and compete against the rest of the state in their events.”
Wayzata DECA is looking for local business professionals to help out at competitions. They are currently looking for volunteers to serve as judges at their state competition on March 6-8. For more information, email paul.kimbler@wayzataschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.