Wayzata High School’s DECA program had a successful weekend March 6-8 at the 2022 State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis.
Wayzata students competed against more than 3,000 students from across the state. Overall, 64 students made it to finals and 52 students placed as finalists in the competition, securing their place in the highest level of DECA’s competitive events, which is internationals. These 52 Wayzata High students will fly to Atlanta this April to compete against 20,000 students from around the world. For many of them, this will be their first time going to a live DECA international conference.
DECA is a business program that aims to teach students core business skills and competencies. The program prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and business administration and allows students to develop their communication and leadership skills.
“It was amazing to see so many members go up to stage and win. Especially after the tough last year, we as Wayzata DECA members rose to the challenge,” said Nivedha Ramaswamy, vice president of communications for Wayzata DECA.
This year was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the state conference was held live. Despite the challenges that this posed for the club, Wayzata DECA was able to beat their own record by getting 52 students to internationals, the most the program has ever had.
The Wayzata DECA students who qualified for internationals:
Ramira Ambrose, Michelle Cao, Samay Gandhi, Wyatt Greenberg, Shubhangi Gupta, Ishita Gupta, Ananya Guruprasad, Prahlad Kanapuram, Yuv Magan, Sanjana Mamathasateesh, Ria Mittal, Varun Nagapurkar, Nikhila Nagiri, Maya Nayar, Chloe Nelson, Theodore Nguyen, Tasha Piyabongkarn, Sevaan Puri, Nivedha Ramaswamy, Ishita Roy, Tessa Shaver, Harshita Somani, Aidan Sondell, Valli Subramanian, Viraj Taneja, Tvisha Thorat, Andrew Wang and Anna Winkel.
At the State Conference, Stock Market Game Winners and Virtual Business Winners were also recognized. These winners earned automatic births to the International Career Development Conference. These winners were Dylan Punzenberger, Aliya Rosenthal, Justin Kleve, Srikar Vuyyuru, Aidan Sondell, Ricky Moncayo, Wyatt Greenberg, Nadeev Alam, Samay Gandhi, Vinay George, Varun Nagapurkar, Prahlad Kanapuram, Daniel Vaynberg, Sidarth Gazula, Sevaan Puri, Arjun Taneja, Viraj Taneja, Dhaivat Joshi, Caleb Sondell, Theodore Nguyen, Achuyta Telekicherla Kandalam, Aarya Bommidi, Elaine Cui, Aashni Deglurkar and Tarun Gorripati.
