More than 150 Wayzata High School students participate in DECA, a business and marketing club. One of the core values of the group is volunteering in the community at service events, including this Oct. 4 event with Feed My Starving Children. (Submitted photo)

More than 150 Wayzata High School students participate in DECA, a business and marketing club that gives members a chance to compete in areas such as marketing, entrepreneurship, business management and finance. 

Even though the focus of DECA is on developing business skills and competing in events, another core value is volunteering in the community. All club members participated in at least one of three events. 

