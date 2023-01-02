More than 150 Wayzata High School students participate in DECA, a business and marketing club. One of the core values of the group is volunteering in the community at service events, including this Oct. 4 event with Feed My Starving Children. (Submitted photo)
More than 150 Wayzata High School students participate in DECA, a business and marketing club that gives members a chance to compete in areas such as marketing, entrepreneurship, business management and finance.
Even though the focus of DECA is on developing business skills and competing in events, another core value is volunteering in the community. All club members participated in at least one of three events.
The first event was Oct. 4 with Feed My Starving Children, during which members packed 19,224 meals for struggling families.
At the end of October, DECA held Trick or Treat for Cans, where more than 2,000 pounds of canned goods were collected for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.
The final event, the Winter Walk, was in early December and invited members to embark on a 0.5 mile walk to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. In the end, $1,600 was raised and donated to the Plymouth-based nonprofit organization.
“It is so important to show members the importance of giving back. It’s amazing to see the chapter come together to give back to our community,” said Wayzata DECA President Anna Winkel.
Wayzata DECA is always looking for local business professionals to help with competitions. They are currently looking for volunteers to serve as judges or chaperones at their Sunday, Jan. 29 district competition. For more information, email zhaodar000@isd284.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.