a218CO_DECA_Walk.jpg

Twenty students from Wayzata High School’s DECA Chapter raised money for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners by participating in a walk from Parkers Lake Playfield to the nonprofit’s headquarters in Plymouth. (Submitted photo)

Wayzata High School’s DECA Chapter recently raised money for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners by participating in the Winter Walk. Twenty students walked from Parkers Lake Playfield to the nonprofit’s headquarters in Plymouth, raising $650 for the organization.

Chapter President Spencer Mateega said it was great to see so many students volunteer their time to fundraise for local families and individuals in need.

Elsa Maas, vice president of communication and public relations for the chapter, echoed the sentiment, saying that she “enjoyed seeing everyone come together to participate in this event to support the community.”

The chapter is currently competing in the state DECA competition. Those who place first through fourth in the state competition events will advance to the international competition, which will be April 19-26.

