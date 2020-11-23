Wayzata High School DECA students collected more than 2,500 pounds of non-perishable food items for their annual Trick or Treat for Cans event.
DECA Advisor Paul Kimbler said the food drive is a great way for members to give back to their community.
“It was great to see our DECA members come through for families that need help. We couldn’t be more proud of their willingness to serve the community,” Kimbler said.
DECA President Spencer Mateega said the 2,500 pounds greatly exceeded their goal.
“I’m pleased to see Wayzata DECA’s impact on the community grow each year as the club expands,” Mateega said.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA also focuses on encouraging members to get engaged in the community by providing volunteering opportunities.
Wayzata DECA is always looking for local business professionals to help out at competitions. They are currently looking for volunteers to serve as judges at their district competition Jan. 31. For more information, email paul.kimbler@wayzataschools.org.
