Wayzata High School’s DECA Chapter recently collected a record amount of items for its Trick-or-Treat for Cans event. More than 100 student members brought in a total of 2,300 pounds of nonperishable goods, which were donated to the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth.
“The number of cans and nonperishable items that we were able to donate to the IOCP will have a lasting impact around the local community during the holiday season,” said DECA President Kyle Jagerson.
DECA works to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA also encourages members to be engaged in the community by providing volunteering opportunities.
The chapter seeks local business professionals to volunteer to serve as judges at their district’s Jan. 26 competition. Those interested can contact Paul Kimbler at paul.kimbler@wayzataschools.org.
