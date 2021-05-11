Wayzata High School’s DECA Chapter had a record-breaking year at the DECA State Development Conference.
The March 1-9 conference invited 2,000 students to compete in events related to finance, marketing, hospitality and management. Overall, 142 Wayzata DECA members competed in state and 66 of those members placed in the top four at the final awards ceremony.
Those who placed in the top four also qualified for the 2021 DECA International Career Development Conference, which will take place online. At the international competition, students will test their skills against 20,000 students from around the world.
In addition, Spencer Mateega, Wayzata chapter president, was awarded the Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference Scholarship.
“I was pleased to see our competition preparation pay off, with Wayzata DECA reaching its largest number of international qualifiers in our chapter’s history,” Mateega said. “I’m excited to see how our members compete at the international competition as we have lots of momentum from state.”
When asked about the record breaking results, Elsa Maas, chapter vice president of communications and public relations, said, “I am extremely proud of all of the members who competed and qualified for international competition. They put in a ton of effort to reach this goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.