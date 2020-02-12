The third annual Career and Technical Education Fair will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, during the school day in the upper commons at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth. The fair will feature representatives from more than 50 careers, trades, businesses, technical and community colleges and specialty schools.
All high school students will have the opportunity to interact with employers and educational institutions that teach/employ in various career fields. The fair exhibitors will offer virtual technology to simulate various career pathways so students can get hands-on experience of real jobs that are in high demand. Students can also learn about careers that offer apprenticeships and other opportunities.
The event will also be open to students and parents 4-7 p.m. later that day during parent-teacher conferences. A panel discussion will begin 6 p.m. and will be followed by a post-high school planning event by school counselors.
For more information, contact Deb Musser, college and career center coordinator, at Deb.Musser@wayzataschools.org or 763-745-6639, or Kyle Swenson, technology education teacher, at Kyle.Swenson@wayzataschools.org or 763-745-6921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.