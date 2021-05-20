The Wayzata Fire Department joined the list of Minnesota fire departments becoming “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks. The May 3 training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, gave firefighters tips on how to protect themselves from cardiovascular disease, which is one of the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service, other than cancer and emotional trauma issues.
The class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, the statewide advocacy organization that equips firefighters and the people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the fire service. MnFIRE recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee to train all Minnesota firefighters to become aware of their occupational health risks by June 30. The Wayzata Fire Department joins more than 8,000 firefighters who have already received the training statewide.
“By participating in this important training, Wayzata proved that the health of their hometown heroes is a priority,” said MnFIRE President George Esbensen. “There’s a health crisis in the Minnesota fire service and it’s more important than ever that firefighters across the state are aware of their heightened risk for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer issues.”
More and more Minnesota firefighters are losing their lives due to occupational health issues. In addition to cancer and cardiac-related deaths, four to six active Minnesota firefighters die from suicide each year.
In addition to conducting trainings in person and online at no cost, MnFIRE offers a confidential, toll-free helpline (888-784-6634) for firefighters in crisis. Learn more at MNFireInitiative.com.
