Those who have sewn homemade cloth masks can stop by the Wayzata Fire Station, 600 Rice St E, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, April 25, to drop off your  masks. Masks should go in the bin located near the firefighter statue. Firefighters will deliver the masks to community nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.

To learn more about the statewide homemade mask drive go to https://mn.gov/governor/covid-19/news/#/detail/appId/1/id/429021 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments