Wayzata Fire collects 300 masks from community

Around 300 masks were dropped off within a four-hour window April 25 at the Wayzata Fire Station. The donations were part of the statewide homemade mask drive promoted by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Across the state, Minnesotans delivered homemade masks to their local fire stations. Fire departments will give the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. “Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others.” (Submitted photo)

