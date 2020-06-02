A temporary curfew has been extended in Wayzata for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said the declaration is in response to the continued unrest in the Twin Cities and out of an abundance of caution. The citywide curfew, which was in place the past three nights, is for all persons within the City of Wayzata and will last from 10 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. tomorrow.
The curfew does not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, news media, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger or the homeless.
According to the city, the Wayzata Police Department is monitoring the situation and working closely with other law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats as events evolve throughout the metro area.
