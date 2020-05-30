A temporary curfew has been implemented in Wayzata for Saturday and Sunday.

Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said the declaration is in response to the continued unrest in the Twin Cities and out of an abundance of caution. The citywide curfew is for all persons within the City of Wayzata and is for the following times:

  • Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. through Sunday May 31 at 6 a.m.
  • Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. through Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m.

The curfew does not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, news media, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger or the homeless.

According to the city, the Wayzata Police Department is monitoring the situation and working closely with other law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats as events evolve throughout the metro area.

