Wayzata DECA members were able to showcase their skills as they competed Jan. 29 in the first round of competition at districts. 

After months of preparation, practicing scripts, creating engaging visual aids and taking practice tests, students got to see their hard work pay off with 115 members qualifying for the next level of competition in their various events. Of the qualifiers, 54 were section winners and 10 were top test scorers.

