Wayzata DECA members were able to showcase their skills as they competed Jan. 29 in the first round of competition at districts.
After months of preparation, practicing scripts, creating engaging visual aids and taking practice tests, students got to see their hard work pay off with 115 members qualifying for the next level of competition in their various events. Of the qualifiers, 54 were section winners and 10 were top test scorers.
“It’s so exciting to see the success of returning members as well as first year members. The creativity and innovation seen in their projects is incredible,” Wayzata DECA President Anna Winkel said.
The members who won at the district competition will compete at the state conference in March at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis. If they win at state, they will get the chance to fly to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference, which will invite more than 18,000 students from nine countries.
Wayzata DECA is a competitive business club at Wayzata High School with over 160 members. DECA gives students an opportunity to compete in areas such as marketing, entrepreneurship, business management and finance. Many DECA members also partner with professionals in the community to increase their expertise in business and develop their soft skills.
Wayzata DECA is looking for local business professionals to help out at competitions. They are currently looking for volunteers to serve as judges for the state competition March 5-7. For more information, email wayzata.deca@gmail.com
