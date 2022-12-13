Irish Dancing Magazine, a global print magazine covering the world of Irish Dancing and culture, recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Irish Dancing Teacher Awards. The international award recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring extraordinary dance teachers.
Among the 21 teachers in the world receiving the 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award is Corey Hudson of Hudson Irish Dance Academy in Wayzata.
“Corey is known to be an engaging, caring and inspirational dance teacher,” said Denise Keane, publisher of Irish Dancing Magazine.
After an extensive review of hundreds of nominations, Irish Dancing Magazine narrowed the field to 21 individuals representing 20 dance schools globally. The award-winning teachers are from Ireland, UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands and the United States.
In recent years Irish Dance exploded on social platforms with hundreds of millions of views of Irish Dancing videos.
“All this attention has created huge demand for classes,” said Keane, who created the Global Excellence in Teaching Award to recognize the extraordinary efforts of a select group of international teachers.
Founded in 2018, Hudson Irish Dance Academy offers classes in Wayzata and Maple Grove and is enrolling those as young as age 3 for classes beginning in January.
