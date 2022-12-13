Irish Dancing Magazine, a global print magazine covering the world of Irish Dancing and culture, recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Irish Dancing Teacher Awards. The international award recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring extraordinary dance teachers.

Corey Hudson of Hudson Irish Dance Academy in Wayzata was recently named a recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award by Irish Dancing Magazine. (Submitted photo)

Among the 21 teachers in the world receiving the 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award is Corey Hudson of Hudson Irish Dance Academy in Wayzata.

